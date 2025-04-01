Nelson City Council Proposes New Responsible Camping Bylaw

1 April 2025

Photo/Supplied.

Elected members will be asked to approve consultation on a new Responsible Camping Bylaw at a Council meeting on Thursday, 3 April.

The proposed new bylaw, which replaces the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2017, would regulate freedom camping in Nelson City. It takes into account a 2022 evaluation of the Nelson City Council Freedom Camping Bylaw 2017 and changes to the Government’s freedom camping legislation and regulations.

One of the key proposals in the new bylaw is to prohibit freedom camping at Kinzett Terrace, the Maitai Cricket Ground and Isel Park. Another key proposal is to increase capacity for freedom camping in the city centre.

Group Manager Community Services Andrew White says Council’s position, determined through the Freedom Camping Strategy 2016, is to take a balanced approach that acknowledges the needs of our community and the provisions we make for Freedom Campers.

“Although freedom campers would no longer be able to stay at Kinzett Terrace, the Maitai Cricket Ground, and Isel Park, there is no net-loss of available freedom camping space.

“The proposed new bylaw prohibits freedom camping in less easy-to-manage sites and increases capacity at the central carparks. This enables Council to better protect the environment, the health and safety of the public and ensure the community has easy access to sites.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Key proposed changes from the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2017 were developed following discussions with elected members in late 2024 and early engagement with key stakeholders, including iwi, police, local businesses, campground operators and the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association. These include:

Increasing self-contained capacity at central carparks: Buxton (20 carparks), Wakatu (21 carparks) and Montgomery (31 carparks, not permitted Friday and Saturday night).

Provide 10 carparks for non-self-contained vehicles at Buxton car park – identified as a suitable location due to its proximity to 24-hour public toilets and the city centre.

Freedom camping in self-contained vehicles would still be allowed at Wakapuaka Reserve (3 vehicles) and Queen Elizabeth II Drive Gardens.

In December 2023, the Government amended the Freedom Camping Act 2011 and the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Act 2006. The changes made at that time included restricting freedom camping to certified, self-contained vehicles, unless a bylaw explicitly permits non-self-contained vehicles, introduced stricter self-containment standards, which have the effect of making it harder for smaller vans to qualify, increased infringement fees, and excluded homeless individuals from the definition of freedom camping. A two-year transition period was introduced for vehicles to comply with the new standards, with a deadline set for June 2025, although this date remains under review.

“Freedom campers provide a valuable economic contribution to the area and add to the culture of Nelson City. Taking a welcoming approach can boost tourism as people share their positive experiences online,” says Andrew.

Given the legislative changes, Council has determined a new bylaw is necessary to enable greater control over specific areas, by maintaining public access to these spaces while protecting the environment and the health and safety of visitors, as provided for under the Act.

If approved by elected members, the proposed bylaw will be released for public consultation in April, with a hearing in May and final decision expected in mid-2025.

© Scoop Media

