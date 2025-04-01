Major Transport Projects Hitting The Mark

The Pāpāmoa East Interchange currently under construction. Photo/Supplied.

On time, on budget and being delivered safely.

That was the message to Tauranga City Council’s City Future Committee yesterday on the progress of some of the Council’s top five major transport projects either underway or in the planning stages.

Construction of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange over the Tauranga Eastern Link, which is aimed at improving travel for the Pāpāmoa East community and enabling further development of the area, is on track to be completed in 2026 with one of the northern (eastbound) exit/entry ramps being considered for early opening this year.

Forecasts also show an opportunity for $5 million to be saved on the cost of the project, which is currently budgeted for $79.3 million in the Long-term Plan.

Importantly, as in any major construction project, there have been more than 80,000 worker hours on site to date without any serious harm incidents.

“This is exactly what we’re looking for – projects that are going to improve the social and economic wellbeing of our communities, while offering value for money for our ratepayers, and ensuring that our workers go home safe to their families every day,” says Committee Chair Rod Taylor.

Tauriko Enabling Works, which is being led by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi in partnership with Council, is also on track to be completed in early 2027.

The project will enable development of up to 2400 new homes in Tauriko West as well as support continued development of more than 100 hectares of industrial land in the Tauriko Business Estate, anticipated to provide up to 6000 additional jobs in the city.

Work is currently underway at both the Redwood Lane and Tauriko Village/Cambridge Road sites that intersect with State Highway 29 (SH29) with more than 120,000 worker hours to date without any serious harm incidents. People travelling through the area can expect to drive through the new roundabout at Redwood Lane, in a temporary layout, in early May.

“As well as the significant economic benefits that will come to our city through these works, we will see improved resilience on our busy transport network and safety upgrades that will reduce the likelihood of death and serious injury accidents on SH29,’ says Rod.

Planning for the Fifteenth Avenue to Welcome Bay project is full steam ahead following the NZTA decision in February to co-fund the next stage. The next step is to confirm the structural capacity of the Hairini Bridge. The community will have another opportunity to give feedback as the design, which includes a three-lane tidal flow system over the Hairini Bridge, progresses.

Funding is the hot topic for the other two projects in the major projects portfolio - Cameron Road Stage 2 and Connecting Mount Maunganui – both of which missed out on NZTA co-funding in the 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

Alternative funding options are currently being explored for Cameron Road Stage 2, which proposes both transport and waters upgrades to prepare for increasing population growth on Te Papa peninsula and the western area of the city. A report on this is planned to come back to the City Future Committee in May.

The committee resolved at yesterday’s meeting to also further explore external funding opportunities to advance the next phases of the Connecting Mount Maunganui project - which proposes improved safety and access to, from and through State Highway 2/Hewletts Road, Totara Street and Maunganui Road – with a goal of having a detailed business case ready by early 2027 to support funding prioritisation in the 2027-2030 NLTP. Another report on this is expected to come back to the committee in July 2025.

Connecting Mount Maunganui is included as a priority project in the recent City/Regional deal proposal to central government, and a submission is also currently being prepared for the project to be included on the NZ Infrastructure Commission's Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP) and National Infrastructure Plan.

