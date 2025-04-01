$500,000 Fund To Fuel Major Events Now Open

Applications open today (1 April 2025) for a slice of Hamilton City Council’s $500,000 fund to support major events in the city.

The Event Sponsorship Fund is open to events in Hamilton that are new with long-term potential, are existing major events, or are a significant one-off event with positive city and business benefits.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, Chair of the Economic Development Committee, is excited to see what events are looking to make their mark over the next year.

“This opportunity helps to light up the city with events that will draw crowds and boost local businesses,” said Cr Wilson.

“The iconic nature of some of the events we sponsor have a massive impact on how people feel about calling Hamilton home.

“Just think about how many people were made happy, and specifically came into the city, by the hot air balloons recently!”

In 2024, the fund supported a diverse range of events, including the U15 and U19 National Badminton Champs, Round the Bridges, Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race, Porritt Classic, Z Manu World Champs, Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run Series Hamilton, and Balloons Over Waikato.

Funding will be awarded based on a range of criteria, including how well the event aligns with the vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa, how many people the event will attract, and the level of community support.

The fund application closes on 30 April 2025 and decisions will be made on 22 May 2025.

More information about the fund and application process is available online at hamilton.govt.nz/community-support-and-funding/funding/major-event-sponsorship-fund/

