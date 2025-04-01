Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$500,000 Fund To Fuel Major Events Now Open

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Applications open today (1 April 2025) for a slice of Hamilton City Council’s $500,000 fund to support major events in the city.

The Event Sponsorship Fund is open to events in Hamilton that are new with long-term potential, are existing major events, or are a significant one-off event with positive city and business benefits.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, Chair of the Economic Development Committee, is excited to see what events are looking to make their mark over the next year.

“This opportunity helps to light up the city with events that will draw crowds and boost local businesses,” said Cr Wilson.

“The iconic nature of some of the events we sponsor have a massive impact on how people feel about calling Hamilton home.

“Just think about how many people were made happy, and specifically came into the city, by the hot air balloons recently!”

In 2024, the fund supported a diverse range of events, including the U15 and U19 National Badminton Champs, Round the Bridges, Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race, Porritt Classic, Z Manu World Champs, Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run Series Hamilton, and Balloons Over Waikato.

Funding will be awarded based on a range of criteria, including how well the event aligns with the vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa, how many people the event will attract, and the level of community support.

The fund application closes on 30 April 2025 and decisions will be made on 22 May 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

More information about the fund and application process is available online at hamilton.govt.nz/community-support-and-funding/funding/major-event-sponsorship-fund/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 