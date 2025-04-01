Police Catch Up With Wanted Man

A wanted man with more than 20 warrants for his arrest has been taken into custody following a fleeing driver incident across Auckland this morning.

Just before 8am, Auckland Airport Police spotted a vehicle of interest and approached it to speak with the occupants.

Acting Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Tim Williams, says the vehicle then fled at high speed.

“Officers have elected not to pursue the vehicle and a short time later Eagle has observed it travelling at speed on State Highway 20.

“The driver has continued on through Auckland and into the North Shore, where it exited and briefly went into a nearly underground carpark where it’s believed passengers were dropped off.”

Acting Inspector Williams says the vehicle continued driving dangerously, overtaking traffic, running red lights and driving on the footpath.

“At about 8.50am the vehicle was successfully spiked on Wairau Road, Totara Vale however, it has continued on driving in a dangerous manner and collided with another member of the public’s vehicle.

“It’s incredibly lucky no one was injured and the damage was minor.

“The tyres have then disintegrated and armed units, including Delta, have taken the man into custody.

“ Other road users should not expect to have their safety put at risk like it was this morning during peak hour traffic, it’s completely unacceptable.

“Great teamwork and a coordinated approach led to this man being apprehended and held to account for his behaviour.”

A 38-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges including aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, assault with a blunt instrument and possession of methamphetamine.

Police will be opposing the man’s bail.

