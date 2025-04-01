Jordan Williams' Departure From The Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is thanking its departing Executive Director and Co-founder, Jordan Williams, following his appointment as Chair of the Government's Department of Government Efficiency Aotearoa—DOGEA—announced by Minister Willis today.

“When David Farrar and I started the Taxpayers' Union back in 2013—a borrowed office, a jammed printer, and generous support from the Atlas Network—we could never have imagined the organisation would grow to 200,000 subscribers."

“The Government’s decision to set up an agency to rein in waste shows they’re serious about getting back to basics.”

“My first job is to investigate who’s been eating all the school lunches—1News blames the school pigs, though some say the real hogs are already on the payroll.”

"I am delighted to have been tapped on the shoulder to lead DOGEA and I look forward to working productively within Government to fight for taxpayers albeit in a less publicly facing role.”

Taxpayers' Union Co-founder David Farrar says, "As New Zealand’s main voice for fiscal responsibility, I am confident that the Taxpayers' Union will continue to thrive under new leadership. I wish Jordan all the very best in his new role."

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

