New Museum Exhibition Explores The Stories Of Our Lives And Our Spaces

Artist Gillian Cronin - Taupo museum exhibition (Photo/Supplied)

Artist Gillian Cronin loves to tell stories with her paintings; and the story that has interested her lately has been of how the spaces we live in can enhance, restrict or even isolate our lives.

Since 2022 the Waikanae-based artist has been considering architectural spaces, specifically rooms, and the way people interact within them.

“I started to think about my dream home or even a dream room and what that would look like. Would it have straight walls or curved? Would there be plants and water or a space for quiet meditation or privacy? Would there be large windows and light?

Gillian says creating the resulting series of paintings, which have been curated into her exhibition Rooms, has been an enjoyable experience which has allowed her imagination to wander and invites the viewer to dream and imagine with her. But there has also been a serious aspect.

“Underlying the fun there is also the story of my elderly mother who has in recent years moved from a villa, to a rest home apartment, to a hospital room. Each move has involved downsizing and sorting through possessions. Her personal space has reduced in size while access to larger communal rooms and opportunities for interaction with other people have increased.

“On a more universal level, Rooms is the story of our lives and the physical spaces we live in, whether a tiny home, a palatial mansion, an apartment building or even the office where we work.”

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Piata Winitana-Murray says she thinks Gillian’s colourful, striking artworks created with acrylic paint on canvas or boards, will prove popular with visitors. All of the works are for sale.

“I was intrigued by Gillian’s paintings through her use of paint, colour, and composition,” Piata says. “The strong use of blue in her works gives a serene calmness which I hope will give a similar experience when the public come to see this exhibition.

“Learning about her inspiration and reflecting on the rooms or spaces we live in, and her own journey with her mother, has a powerful message about the spaces we occupy, our possession, and how these things change as we progress through life stages.”

Rooms runs at Taupō Museum from Saturday 12 April until Monday 19 May. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

