Serious Crash, California Drive, Totara Park - Wellington
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision
involving a car and motorbike in Upper Hutt.
The crash
happened at the intersection of California Drive and Tacoma
Drive, about 10.55am.
One person has serious
injuries.
The section of road is likely to remain
closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit carries
out a scene
investigation.
