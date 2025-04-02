Serious Crash, California Drive, Totara Park - Wellington

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and motorbike in Upper Hutt.

The crash happened at the intersection of California Drive and Tacoma Drive, about 10.55am.

One person has serious injuries.

The section of road is likely to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene investigation.

