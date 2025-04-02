Consultation Opens On Annual Plan Proposals

Waikato Regional Council has opened for community feedback on rating for public transport and a new programme of work to improve the Wharekawa Coast’s resilience to extreme weather events.

Feedback is also being sought on revisions to the council’s schedule of fees and charges, and a rates remission in relation to the primary industry compliance rate.

The proposals are explained in the 2025/26 Annual Plan consultation document, adopted by councillors unanimously at their meeting at the end of March.

At a previous meeting in February, councillors set a draft annual plan budget of $152.793 million total rates revenue for the 2025/26 financial year, with a projected 5.9 per cent increase to current ratepayers.

Public transport rates will be changing from 1 July, with the council proposing five different rating categories across three geographical areas. What every household pays will be based on whether the household is in a township and if that township is serviced by public transport. For Hamilton households, public transport rates will be higher than other parts of the region because of the high number of services available within the city.

There are two options regarding rates in Hamilton, with the regional council asking whether every property should pay the same or the rate should be based on property values.

The proposal does not impact the total amount of rates collected across the region for public transport. So, while it may result in some households paying slightly more, others should pay slightly less. The only change is to how the part of public transport funding that comes from rates is collected by the council.

To see how a property would be rated and the impact of the council’s preferred rating option, an online calculator has been developed and will be available at waikatoregion.govt.nz/annualplan

At the same time, the council is also seeking feedback on a new river and catchment programme for the Wharekawa Coast to improve the community’s resilience to extreme weather events.

The programme is estimated to cost $150,000 per annum over 10 years and we’re proposing to fund most of this through a new targeted rate. This would allow this work to commence in July 2025.

As with similar programmes in the region, there would also be a contribution made through the general rate to recognise the wider public benefits of the work such as improved river stability and reduced sedimentation of river and coastal environments.

The programme will also benefit sites that contribute to the regional economy and lower the risk of disruption from flooding on essential lifeline services (such as roads and telecommunication).

Chair Pamela Storey said: “It’s important councillors know what our communities think about the proposals to ensure we are making well informed decisions when we deliberate in May.

“I encourage people to take the time to understand the options and then make a submission before consultation closes on 30 April.”

To make a submission, visit waikatoregion.govt.nz/annualplan.

