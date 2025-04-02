Heavy Rain Forecast For Westland And Buller Districts, Ahead Of Top Of The South On Thursday

With wet weather approaching the top of the South Island, hitting Westland and Buller districts from Thursday, drivers are urged to take extra care on the roads, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The MetService has issued multiple weather warnings.

“Most significant impacts on the West Coast are expected through the Buller District, and over the SH73 alpine passes – Arthur’s to Porters, with smaller amounts of rainfall forecast south of Greymouth that might affect SH6 drivers,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

People need to be alert for localised flooding, debris and slips and drive to the conditions with headlights on.

There is an orange heavy rain warning over the Westland ranges from late Wednesday into the early hours of Friday, with peak rates of around 15-25mm an hour from Thursday afternoon and evening. While rivers are currently low, the ground is dry so drivers might strike some overflows.

The Buller District also has an orange heavy rain warning from Thursday afternoon to 8 am Friday morning. Similar total amounts are forecast as for Westland – 150-200mm – and similar peak rates – 15-25mm/hour.

Check before you head out

If conditions are uncertain heading into the evening on Thursday, highways may close overnight at short notice. All travellers are asked to check NZTA’s traffic and travel maps before heading along SH6 through Westland or across SH73. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

Earlier traffic bulletin issued for the Top of the South: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/top-of-the-south-drivers-be-ready-for-bad-weather-driving/

Metservice weather alerts: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

