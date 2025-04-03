Police Statement On TAIC Report

Police accept the findings of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission Maritime Inquiry MO-2022-206 into the charter fishing vessel, i-Catcher capsize in Goose Bay, 10 September 2022.

This was a terrible incident for the community and our thoughts remain with the victims, their families and friends, and the community.

Police is continuing work with Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) on the findings of the report.

In addition to supporting a large number of events led by RCCNZ, Police manages more than 2,000 land and marine search and rescue (SAR) incidents each year.

RCCNZ and Police continue to collaborate on opportunities to enhance operational SAR responses, and continue with regular practice SAR exercises. Our on-call practices and tasking processes have been streamlined and continue to be improved.

The joint Maritime Rescue Plan for Tasman has now been prepared and is in the final stages of being signed off. Standard operating procedures have also been updated to include that Police’s National Dive Squad must be contacted for advice and availability in life-threatening water rescue events.

This investigation by TAIC has been important for all of us to learn from. We are putting recommendations in place and looking at where we can support partner agencies across all the recommendations.

You can read the report at: https://www.taic.org.nz/inquiry/mo-2022-206 [1]

