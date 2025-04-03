Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information Following Burglary, Te Awamutu

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

CCTV footage (Photo/Supplied)
Photo/Supplied

Police are seeking witnesses following a burglary at a service station in Te Awamutu on earlier this week.

About 2.40am on 1 April, Police were called to Ohaupo Road, where a group of people had unlawfully gained entry to the premises.

A number of items were taken from inside the service station before the alleged offenders fled the scene in two vehicles stolen from Hamilton earlier in the evening.

One of the vehicles crashed down a bank into a stream off Mutu Street, which Police were alerted to by a member of the public several hours later.

The vehicle has been removed to be forensically examined, and a number of items of stolen property were located inside. Police are still seeking the second vehicle.

We would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Te Awamutu area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In particular, we would like to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Mazda Demio and a grey Nissan Tida between 2am and 3am on Ohaupo Road, between Cambridge Road and Mutu Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 250401/2703.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Daryl Smith

© Scoop Media

