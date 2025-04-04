Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Savings In Contract Changes Than Cutting Kāinga Ora Staff

Friday, 4 April 2025, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Commenting on the proposal to cut 478 roles at Kāinga Ora, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Alex Emes said:

“While this is difficult time for those affected, it’s a necessary reset as the agency moves in a new direction."

“But the real savings don’t come from trimming staff—they come from fixing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) contracts so they’re bankable: safe and predictable enough for banks to confidently lend against.”

“Right now, contracts can be torn up on a ministerial whim—no wonder banks won’t go near them. Thousands of Kāinga Ora homes are nearing the end of their useful life. Replacing them will cost billions. Instead of maxing out the taxpayer credit card, let private capital carry the load. A few tweaks to the fine print and we’re talking real savings—no DIY required.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

© Scoop Media

