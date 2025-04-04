Plan Ahead For Overnight Southbound Closures On SH1, Fanshawe St To Greenlane Interchange

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that essential maintenance work will take place overnight on State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Fanshawe Street and Greenlane interchange on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April between 10pm and 5am.

There will be a full closure of southbound lanes from Fanshawe Street to Greenlane interchange and lane restrictions on Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A signposted detour will direct traffic via Fanshawe Street, Customs Street East, Beach Road, Grafton Road, Khyber Pass Road, Broadway, Great South Road and Greenlane East. Emergency services also will need to use these detour routes.

We strongly recommend motorists take the SH16/SH18 Western Ring Route where possible to avoid congestion.

Due to the size of the closure, traffic management will begin to set up from 6pm onwards. You may see equipment (signs and cones) being laid out but access to SH1 will remain open until 10pm.

As our team will be carrying out vegetation control and stormwater activities, there will be increased noise levels.

We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please note this work is weather dependant and is subject to change accordingly. Please check the NZTA Journey Planner website for the latest updates to plan your journey: Journey Planner - Auckland region(external link)

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their support while we complete this essential maintenance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

