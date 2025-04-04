Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash: Maurice Road, Penrose

Friday, 4 April 2025, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise one person has died following a collision between a train and vehicle in Penrose.

The crash occurred at the level crossing on Maurice Road at around 2pm.

Sadly, despite medical assistance the sole occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.

No injuries have been reported from those aboard the train at this stage. Our thoughts are with those who are affected by this tragic event.

A section of Maurice Road has now been closed, nearest to the intersection with Station Road.

Station Road remains opens, however please expect some delays in the area.

The Serious Crash unit has been advised and will examine the scene as part of an investigation now underway.

