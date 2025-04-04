Sika Herd Of Special Interest One Step Closer

The NZ Game Animal Council (GAC) congratulates the Central North Island Sika Foundation on successfully submitting their Sika Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) proposal to the Minister for Hunting and Fishing.

The Minister has decided to begin the process to explore formally designating a Sika HOSI in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks. This is made possible under the Game Animal Council Act 2013. A herd management plan will be drafted, and consultation on that plan will follow.

A HOSI is a herd of game animals on public conservation land that has been formally designated by the Minister to be managed for hunting, while ensuring conservation values continue to be protected.

“Over the last year, the Sika Foundation, supported by the GAC, has been preparing their Sika HOSI proposal. A huge amount of voluntary time has gone into this work and it’s great to see their efforts recognised through the Minister’s decision,” GAC Chair Grant Dodson says.

“The HOSI approach consists of proactive and consistent management of game animals that provides benefits to hunters, conservation and the wider community,” Dodson says.

“The Sika Foundation has been applying the HOSI approach at a small scale over the past five years. This has seen improved forest canopy regeneration, fatter healthier sika, eight tonnes of venison donated to local foodbanks and thousands of hours of voluntary contributions to local conservation initiatives.

“The proof is in the pudding really. The Sika HOSI is an opportunity to extend the Foundation’s efforts to a much larger geographical area and provide consistent and cost-efficient sika management that helps to protect the most special places in the Kaweka and Kaimanawa Forest Parks,” Dodson says.

“Government resources are finite, so enabling community to undertake effective sustainable deer management goes a long way towards achieving consistent long-term outcomes for New Zealand,” he said.

“The GAC looks forward to supporting the Minister, the Department of Conservation and the Sika Foundation in the next phase of the HOSI process.

“The GAC is confident that through HOSI, the Sika Foundation can achieve management of the sika herd in a way that provides substantial benefits to hunters, the local community and conservation.”

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working to improve the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

Minister for Hunting and Fishing media release www.beehive.govt.nz/release/process-consider-establishing-sika-deer-herd-special-interest-begins

GAC information about HOSI www.nzgac.org.nz/herds-of-special-interest

Central North Island Sika Foundation www.sikafoundation.co.nz

