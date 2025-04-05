Ōtautahi Local Hadani Woodruff Is Set To Run 10 Marathons In 10 Days Dressed As A Chicken

Hadani is raising awareness of addiction, mental distress and funds for the Speed Freaks Charitable Trust by running 42.2 km each day.

This inspirational challenge will start 8 am 12th April completing her final run on 21st April .

50 – 80% of New Zealanders will experience mental distress or addiction challenges or both in their lifetime, and 1 in 5 people experience mental health and addiction challenges in any given year.

He Ara Oranga: Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction (2018)

Speed Freaks is a national charity founded in Ōtautahi, Christchurch with whom Hadani is a long-standing volunteer coach. Beginning with a genesis run group at Odyssey House residential service in 2017 the Charity was established in 2021 and quickly grew their programme which is available to addiction and mental health providers alongside broader community sessions. The programme supports recovery through running and walking with groups held in Ōtautahi, Tāmaki Makaurau and satellite groups in Whangārei and Taranaki. They have a wait list for groups in new regions.

More than 1600 individuals accessed groups last year with national session attendance at over 7000.

Speed Freaks Metrics 2023/4

Why a chicken? Simply, it’s fun, makes people laugh and of course attracts attention, not to mentioned all the chicken jokes.

Hadanis costumes are all homemade (yes there are multiple) and had a recent first outing at the Christchurch City2Surf.

With a goal to raise $10k, funds will directly support race entries, transport, volunteer costs and the iconic blue Speed Freaks t shirt.

Hadani said “Five years ago I was battling mental health issues and thought exercise was pointless, sweaty and boring. But I had read somewhere that exercise could improve your state of mind, make you feel good and possibly feel slightly happy. So I let my big sister drag me out for a jog around a lake and something inside clicked. I felt amazing!

That simple jog around a lake, surrounded by nature, made me feel more alive than I had in years and I’ve been hooked ever since. Running became more than just a form of exercise for me — it became my lifeline. Exercise had a big impact on my mental health, I noticed I was generally happier, my moods were more stable and my self esteem improved. As I pushed my limits in running, I found strength in places I never thought possible, both physically and mentally.

I’m incredibly proud to be part of a community that’s dedicated to using movement as a tool for well being and I get to watch others find that spark of happiness in themselves just like I had.”

The Speed Freaks Trust works closely with parkrun in New Zealand, with some Speed Freaks sessions incorporated into the free weekly 5k events on Saturday mornings. The charity is also part of On Runnings social impact programme Right to Run.

Local businesses are being invited to support Hadani’s epic 422 kilometre run by sponsoring her daily aid station. Speed Freaks, runners and the local community are encouraged to join her on sections of her run, with a dress up box being set up in the park for those who want to go the extra mile.

Speed Freaks Founder and CEO Anna Christophorou said “Speed Freaks, through running, walking and shared experiences has gently asked the community to be part of recovery, fostering understanding and support.”

“Mental distress and addiction affect the majority of New Zealanders in their lifetime. While treatment is one part of the journey, feeling included, valued and able to give back strengthens us all. Speed Freaks support this by bringing hope and connection. By setting walking and running goals and achieving these, confidence grows with new connections and a sprinkling of Speed Freaks Magic.”

