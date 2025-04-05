Homicide Investigation Launched, Manurewa

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident in Marr Road, Manurewa overnight.

Shortly after 12 midnight Police responded to a report that a person had been injured at a property on Marr Road.

Police and Ambulance attended and located a man with critical injuries consistent with stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. Residents in the area can expect to see an increased Police presence today.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this event or has any information that could assist with enquiries.

Please contact Police on 105 online [1]or over the phone, quoting file number 250405/8696.

Information can also be provided to via Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

