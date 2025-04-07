No Buses - April 2025 Holidays And School Holidays

A reminder that there will be no CityLink Whangārei or BusLink bus services on the upcoming public holidays on Friday 18, Monday 21 and Friday 25 April.

This applies to all CityLink routes and the Far North Link’s Kaitaia - Mangonui route.

Additionally, CityLink Whangārei’s SchoolLink service will not run during the two-week school holiday period, from Monday 14 April. School Link services resume on Monday 28 April, when schools go back.

Further information on NRCs BusLink services around the region can be found at buslink.co.nz. For CityLink, go to citylinkwhangarei.co.nz or follow CityLink on Facebook for more information.

ORDERS OPEN FOR NRC’S EROSION-CONTROL POPLARS AND WILLOWS

The Northland Regional Council offers subsidised poplars and willows for sale as three metre poles, 1.5 or two metre stakes, or one metre wands every autumn before the winter planting season.

Poplars and willows offer many benefits, stabilising pastoral hill country and sequestering carbon, they provide timber, reduce sediment runoff, improve water quality, provide stock shade and enhance the farm environment.

With the subsidy, prices for the poplars and willows range from $5.75 per pole to $1.15 per wand (GST inclusive). The subsidy is available for orders of 20 or more trees for erosion control. Protective sleeves are available at $8.60 each (GST incl.).

A planting subsidy is also available to help farmers fund a contractor to get their council poplars into the ground. The subsidy offers up to $7 per pole and $1 per stake or wand.

For more information on Northland Regional Council poplars and willows, and the planting grant, visit nrc.govt.nz/orderingpoplars or contact our Land Management team on 0800 002 004 or by email:

nursery@nrc.govt.nz (for poplar and willow orders)

landadmin@nrc.govt.nz (for planting grant enquiries)

