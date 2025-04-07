Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Buses - April 2025 Holidays And School Holidays

Monday, 7 April 2025, 9:05 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A reminder that there will be no CityLink Whangārei or BusLink bus services on the upcoming public holidays on Friday 18, Monday 21 and Friday 25 April.

This applies to all CityLink routes and the Far North Link’s Kaitaia - Mangonui route.

Additionally, CityLink Whangārei’s SchoolLink service will not run during the two-week school holiday period, from Monday 14 April. School Link services resume on Monday 28 April, when schools go back.

Further information on NRCs BusLink services around the region can be found at buslink.co.nz. For CityLink, go to citylinkwhangarei.co.nz or follow CityLink on Facebook for more information.

ORDERS OPEN FOR NRC’S EROSION-CONTROL POPLARS AND WILLOWS

The Northland Regional Council offers subsidised poplars and willows for sale as three metre poles, 1.5 or two metre stakes, or one metre wands every autumn before the winter planting season.

Poplars and willows offer many benefits, stabilising pastoral hill country and sequestering carbon, they provide timber, reduce sediment runoff, improve water quality, provide stock shade and enhance the farm environment.

With the subsidy, prices for the poplars and willows range from $5.75 per pole to $1.15 per wand (GST inclusive). The subsidy is available for orders of 20 or more trees for erosion control. Protective sleeves are available at $8.60 each (GST incl.).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A planting subsidy is also available to help farmers fund a contractor to get their council poplars into the ground. The subsidy offers up to $7 per pole and $1 per stake or wand.

For more information on Northland Regional Council poplars and willows, and the planting grant, visit nrc.govt.nz/orderingpoplars or contact our Land Management team on 0800 002 004 or by email:

nursery@nrc.govt.nz (for poplar and willow orders)

landadmin@nrc.govt.nz (for planting grant enquiries)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 