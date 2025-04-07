Durham Street Bus Stops Move To Improve Access

(Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga’s new permanent city centre bus stops are set to open on Durham Street later this month, making it easier and more accessible for passengers to catch the bus. The move coincides with changes to some Western Bay routes, to improve the efficiency and reliability of the Baybus network.

Starting Monday 28 April, the bus stops on Durham Street, Wharf Street and Grey Street will move to their new permanent location on southern Durham Street. This is just a short 200m walk from the current interchange.

Along with the bus stop changes, there will be adjustments to some routes and timetables. These are part of the Regional Council’s ongoing efforts to make public transport better for everyone. Passengers on routes 52x, 70, 71, 80 and 81 are encouraged to visit the website to find out more about changes that might impact their journeys, while smaller adjustments are also being made on Routes 2, 5, 22, 40, and 55.

Tauranga City Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council have worked together on the project, to improve accessibility to public transport in the city centre. It also supports Tauranga City Council’s wider programme to transform the city centre.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Acting Transport Operations Manager Simon Bell says the focus is now on making sure the transition for passengers is as smooth as possible.

“Anyone who might be impacted by these changes can access updated maps, dedicated customer support and regular updates by visiting our Baybus website or calling our customer contact team,” he says. “We’re encouraging passengers to familiarise themselves with the new bus stop locations and timetable adjustments now, before the changes happen later this month.”

Major route changes include:

Route 52x (Tauranga Crossing – The Lakes – Tauranga City): Removal of morning outbound trips due to low demand.

Routes 70 and 71 (Matua – Ngatai Road – Tauranga City): Replaced by a new combined Route 7.

Routes 80 and 81 (Katikati and Ōmokoroa – Tauranga): Adjusted timings, with Morton Road included in all Route 80 trips and better support for student transfers.

Smaller timetable adjustments will also affect Routes 2, 5, 22, 40, and 55.

What customers need to know:

Use the new stops on southern Durham Street (between Spring Street and Elizabeth Street) from Monday 28 April.

Visit baybus.co.nz to find your new stop.

Check your route’s updated timetable, as a number of services will be changing.

Customer support staff will be available at the existing Durham Street interchange during the transition to assist passengers.

