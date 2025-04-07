Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update In Manurewa Homicide Investigation

Monday, 7 April 2025, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made good progress in the homicide investigation launched in Manurewa over the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation has been looking into a disorder which occurred at the time the victim was injured.

Police attended Marr Road after midnight on 5 April where the victim suffered critical injuries.

“We have spoken with a number of people since Saturday morning and this has helped progress our enquiries,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward says.

“As a result, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide.”

Police are working through the next steps in the investigation, but no charges have been laid at this stage.

“We anticipate we will be able to release further information about the victim in due course.

“The investigation team are continuing with some additional enquiries, and we will release further information around charges once decisions are made.”

