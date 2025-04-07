Update: Fatality Following Fire, Ashburton
Monday, 7 April 2025, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Fire investigators have completed a scene
examination at the scene of an Ashburton house fire in which
a person was located, deceased, on Sunday 6 April.
The
circumstances of the fire have been determined to be not
suspicious and the death has been referred to the
Coroner.
