Cordons In Place Rata Street, New Lynn - Waitematā
Monday, 7 April 2025, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have closed a section of Rata Street, New Lynn
following an ongoing Police incident.
Rata Street is
blocked from Binsted Road to Great North Road.
Cordons
are in place and the road has been closed as part of
enquiries to locate four offenders who fled from
Police.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area
or seek an alternate
route.
