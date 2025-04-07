Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cordons In Place Rata Street, New Lynn - Waitematā

Monday, 7 April 2025, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have closed a section of Rata Street, New Lynn following an ongoing Police incident.

Rata Street is blocked from Binsted Road to Great North Road.

Cordons are in place and the road has been closed as part of enquiries to locate four offenders who fled from Police.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.

