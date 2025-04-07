Council Infrastructure Group Delivering On Work Programme

Desludging of the Hikumutu Wastewater Treatment Plant wetlands one of the up-coming projects that is in early-stage planning. Pic: (L2R) Veolia Technical Advisor Graig Gavegan with Council Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra at the Hikumutu Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu District Council’s Infrastructure Group has made good progress on a range of key projects, from land transport, solid waste, water services, cycle trails, and community facilities while improving on its processes, says Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra.

“Over the 2024/25 financial year we have been delivering on some major programmes that not only improve everyday services for our communities but also build long-term resilience and sustainability into the district’s infrastructure,” he said.

Land Transport

“Our reseals programme for the 2024/25 summer sealing season has been successfully completed, with 26.7km of road resurfaced,” said Mr Dutra.

“Pavement rehabilitation is progressing well, with sealing on the Ohura Road site scheduled to begin shortly. However, we’ve experienced some delays on Taringamotu Road, and any further adverse weather could push completion beyond this financial year. If that happens, we will look to carry over the remaining budget to 2025/26. Design work is complete, and site selection is underway for next summer’s programme.”

Cycle Trails

The infrastructure team is also proud of the momentum behind the district’s cycle trail developments.

“The district’s cycle trail network continues to grow, contributing to local tourism and recreation,” he said.

“Phase one of the Te Ara Mangawhero Cycle Trail, delivered in partnership with Ngāti Rangi, has already seen over 10,000 users enjoying the first 10km of the world-class trail. We’re currently working through permissions for phase two while awaiting further funding,” Mr Dutra said. “Meanwhile, the Te Hangaruru Cycle Trail is progressing well. We aim to open a single connected trail by the end of this financial year, adding to the district’s reputation as a premier cycling destination.”

Solid Waste

Solid waste strategy, compliance and asset management continues to be a key focus area.

“We’ve completed a waste assessment and are currently consulting on the revised draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP),” said Mr Dutra. “We’ve also made progress in improving our asset data, developing new reporting tools and better measurement of our waste streams.”

Mr Dutra noted the team’s strong track record on compliance, with all monitoring obligations for closed landfills being met.

“Other highlights include the renewal of the Ethical Waste contract for the Waimarino Transfer Station and Resource Recovery Centre, and the successful completion of 11 of the 12 actions from the previous WMMP,” he said.

Water Services

Significant progress has also been made in water services, with two new treatment plant upgrades going live.

“The new Owhango Water Treatment Plant is now producing water, with commissioning phases underway,” said Mr Dutra. “In Ohakune, the upgraded water treatment plant is also operational, with improved capacity to handle peak demand periods like school holidays.”

Early-stage planning is also underway for desludging projects at both the Ohakune Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Hikumutu Wastewater Treatment Plant wetlands. Mr Dutra noted these projects are in the scoping and pricing phase, with detailed project plans to follow.

Community and Recreational Facilities

The Infrastructure Group has delivered several high-impact community projects.

“Locals are already enjoying the upgraded Taumarunui River Walkway, where we’ve partnered with Ngāti Hauā to install wayfinding markers that tell the story of the area,” said Mr Dutra.

“In Ohakune, Christie Park has undergone a phased transformation, including new basketball and volleyball courts and the removal of an outdated playground. In addition, the Waimarino housing project is underway, improving living conditions and ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Mr Dutra said that overall Council’s infrastructure team was pleased with its progress over the year despite a number of challenges. We are focused on delivering for Ruapehu communities as we work to build a better, more connected Ruapehu for the future,” he said.

