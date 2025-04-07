Christchurch Industrial Fire Update #2

The fire in the industrial building in Bromley, Christchurch, has been contained to the building of origin and has not spread to any surround buildings.

Incident Commander Dave Key says the fire is not extinguished and is deep seated.

"We will have a presence at the site overnight as it will take some time to fully extinguish," he says.

A fire investigator is currently on scene and an investigation into the cause will begin once it is safe to do so.

People impacted by the smoke should continue to keep their windows and doors closed, and stay inside if possible.

Dave Key asks those with elderly neighbours near the fire area to check in on them to ensure they also have windows and doors closed.

