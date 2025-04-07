Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Industrial Fire Update #2

Monday, 7 April 2025, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

The fire in the industrial building in Bromley, Christchurch, has been contained to the building of origin and has not spread to any surround buildings.

Incident Commander Dave Key says the fire is not extinguished and is deep seated.

"We will have a presence at the site overnight as it will take some time to fully extinguish," he says.

A fire investigator is currently on scene and an investigation into the cause will begin once it is safe to do so.

People impacted by the smoke should continue to keep their windows and doors closed, and stay inside if possible.

Dave Key asks those with elderly neighbours near the fire area to check in on them to ensure they also have windows and doors closed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 