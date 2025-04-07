Fire Season Changes - Te Tai Tokerau Northland District

Most of Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Te Tai Tokerau Northland District will transition to a restricted fire season from 11.59pm tonight (Monday, 7 April), until further notice.

The Muri Whenua Zone, Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land will remain in a prohibited fire season. Details for these areas are below:

Muri Whenua Zone: Continues to be under a prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed.

Continues to be under a prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed. Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land: Continues to be under a permanent prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed at any time of the year.

Continues to be under a permanent prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed at any time of the year. Restricted Fire Season: Outdoor fires can only be lit with a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Acting Northland Community Risk Manager Michael Champtaloup emphasised the importance of applying for a permit to ensure community safety.

"The recent rain across the District, coupled with cooler, damper conditions make it less likely that a fire will get out of control," he says.

"We’re allowing people to light fires with permits again, but - as always - we expect that they take care in how and where fires are lit, ensure fires are properly extinguished and all permit conditions are followed".

Anyone who is unsure of the current fire season status and the requirement for a fire permit or if a total fire ban is in effect should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if they can light a fire. This tool enables you to check what fire season your area is in, as well as providing safety tips if you are able to light a fire, and access to apply for a fire permit if one is required.

© Scoop Media

