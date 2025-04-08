Daly Street Site To Come Alive Through Pedal-Power

A new partnership with local charitable organisation Free Ride is set to bring a currently vacant Council site on Daly Street to life - starting with a vibrant community event on Saturday 12 April.

Free Ride is a volunteer-powered charitable trust based in Naenae. The new site in the city centre will be an extension of their mahi, bringing bike-related events and opportunities for all ages into the heart of the city - from free bike fix-ups to skills training for tamariki.

The activation is part of a temporary pop-up on Daly Street before the area is needed for Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (formerly RiverLink).

Through kōrero with the local community and businesses, the site on Daly Street has been designed as a welcoming, lively, and accessible space in the heart of our city centre.

"Our kaupapa for Daly Street has been about trialling innovative ideas to create a vibrant design that is cost-effective," says Lucie Desrosiers, Head of Urban Development.

Desrosiers emphasised the importance of working alongside local organisations such as Living Plus MASH Trust, Millie’s House, and Kupega o Moana Trust (formerly NET) in shaping the space.

To stay sustainable and cost-effective, many elements in the design have been repurposed from previous projects and will find new homes once they are no longer needed at Daly Street.

This includes the modular pump track - a first for Lower Hutt - which will later move to a local park.

"We’re looking forward to partnering with Free Ride to energise this experimental site and support community wellbeing."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Free Ride Trustee Lily Chalmers says the team is pumped to be involved in project.

"We're excited to work in partnership with Hutt City Council on something that's very important to us, because it's all about community - Na tō rourou, nā taku rourou, ka ora ai te iwi - with your food basket and my food basket, the people will thrive."

For updates on events at the Daly Street site visit https://facebook.com/huttcitycouncil

Pedal & Play Launch Event

Te Tōpūnga Hapori i Daly Street (9 Daly Street), Saturday 12 April, 10am-2pm

Celebrate the opening of our new Daly Street community space.

Whether you're curious about cycling, keen to meet your neighbours, or just want to enjoy a vibrant day out in the city, we invite everyone to come down and explore our new space.

Free bike checks by expert mechanics from Free Ride.

Take a spin on the new pump track.

Facepainting for tamariki (or the young at heart) and whānau-friendly games.

Grab some mates for a game on the half basketball court.

Snag a sausage - fundraising for Lower Hutt Foodbank.

See local artist Greta Menzies bring a mural to life.

Live DJ to keep the energy high.

Nau mai, haere mai - bring your bike, bring your whānau, bring the vibes and make the most of this new space in our city centre.

© Scoop Media

