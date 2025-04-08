School Holidays Action – What To Do With The Kids In Tāmaki Makaurau This April

The April school holidays this year take in two public holiday weekends – Easter and ANZAC – meaning more time to enjoy activities with the kids. Whether it’s a relaxing staycation or a trip to Auckland, there’s so much to these holidays from 12 – 27 April.

A not-to-be missed event is the first-ever World Dance Crew Championships. Kids and teens will love this brand-new hip hop event where the best dancers from around the world battle it out at Manukau’s Due Drop Events Centre. Cheer for our kiwi crews as they take on teams from Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. There’ll be DJ sets with live entertainment, street food, freestyle dance battles and meet-and-greets with the friendly competitors. There are day and night sessions from 13 to 19 April, and with tickets from $15 it’s easy on the wallet, too.

World Dance Crew Championships (Photo/Supplied)

Take the kids on a Jurassic adventure to see more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at Auckland Zoo Dinosaur Discovery Track. Tamariki will not only be able to marvel at the dinosaurs’ lifelike size, but also dig for fossils, interact with dino rangers and scan QR codes to find out more about how these amazing prehistoric creatures lived their lives between 250 to 66 million years ago while linking history to present day conservation activities. Entry is included with your zoo ticket.

What’s even better than the wholesome and hilarious hit kids TV show Bluey - a charming Blue Heeler dog - being brought to life with giant puppets? The stage show Bluey’s Big Play features a new storyline where Dad feels like some Sunday down time, but Bluey and her sister Bingo use all their cleverness to get him off his bean bag. With three sessions a day on 26 and 27 April at Spark Arena, it's an unforgettable way to finish off the kids’ holiday and send them back to school smiling.

You can also beat the back-to-school blues by heading to the footy to see Auckland FC take on Perth Glory. With a 25 metre slide, live DJ, dance performances and food trucks, this event is perfect for kids. Watch the lively supporters group energise the crowd on Sunday 27 April at Go Media Stadium.

Kids will love taking their favourite social media phrase ‘Up the Wahs’ into the real world at the rugby league, as the One New Zealand Warriors return home to Go Media Stadium on Easter Saturday 19 April to face the Brisbane Broncos. And don’t miss the proud Pacific spirit as Moana Pasifika take on the Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday 26 April.

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki has free Kids and Whānau Create sessions on every day of the school holidays from 11am – 3pm. Make your own photo panorama using a thermal digital camera. The technology picks up the temperature of your surroundings and uses it to create unique art inspired by the free Mark Adams exhibition on at the Gallery.

Turtle rescue SEA LIFE Kelley Tarlton (Photo/Supplied)

Don’t miss a trip down to the sparkling Auckland waterfront to see the boats, grab a bite, and visit the playground at Silo Park. While you’re there drop into the New Zealand Maritime Museum, where for $5 children can design and build LEGO® huts strong enough to withstand Antarctica’s freezing weather and mount a scavenger hunt to find out about real South Pole adventurers.

Then wander up to Aotea Square to the Lost Dogs’ Disco – this free event presented by Auckland Live has 16 inflatable light-up dogs, some more than 5 metres tall! There’s a custom-designed soundscape with a playful chorus of happy dog grunts to capture the kids’ imagination, on from 9am every day of the holidays until ANZAC Day 25 April.

Kids who love music will want to see Hana the Glowworm by Auckland Philharmonia. This is a fun intro to classical music following a curious glowworm as she finds out about the instruments, makes friends and tries to shake off a cheeky stoat. Visit the North Shore’s Bruce Mason Centre on the morning of 12 April to catch this interactive show.

What child doesn’t want to meet police officers and firefighters? On Sunday 20 April at MOTAT, visit LIVE Day: Emergency First Response where you can interact with the people who keep us safe. And for every day of the holidays, hit up MOTAT’s School Holidays Experience – Search and Rescue where you can learn about science of survival and navigation. Create Morse code secrets, go on a geocaching hunt, or play ultraviolet hide and seek! Entry is included in general admission.

Become a turtle rescuer every day of the school holidays with Turtle Rescue | SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium. Grab your free activity book and visit the turtle weighing, feeding, hydration, X-Ray and first-swim areas in the aquarium to complete the answers.

Search all holiday events at: https://www.aucklandnz.com

Check transport before you go: https://at.govt.nz/

