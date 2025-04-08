Levin Weather Event – Update 3 2.30pm Tuesday 8 April 2025

Following the tornado which hit Levin at approximately 7.45am this morning, bringing down trees, damaging utility lines, and lifting roofs and fences in parts of the town, the focus now shifts to clean-up efforts and the ongoing needs of those affected.

Waikawa Beach was also impacted by the weather event, and Council contractors have been on the ground responding to damage in the area.

While no injuries have been reported, Council contractors are continuing to clear debris, unblock drains, and support affected households.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s event. Please know that we’re here for you and doing everything we can to support our community through the response and recovery.”

Damage has been reported to building and property in the following areas:

SH1 Levin by Adventure Park – diversion lifted and road open to through traffic

Wilton Street

Carlisle Street

Bartholomew Road

Playford Park

Meadowvale Drive

Emma Drive, Waikawa Beach

Parker Avenue

Mersey Street

Fryberg Street

SH1 South of Foxton – cleared and road open to traffic

Tiro Tiro Road and Collingwood Street intersection

Rodney Street

Waitārere Beach Road

Council’s Emergency Management crews have worked with affected residents and will continue to respond to emergency calls. Minimum flooding has been reported.

Please report any power outages or damaged lines to Electra on 0800 567 876.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Skip bins have been placed on Collingwood Street and Wilton Street to support residents affected by the weather event. These bins are intended for general storm-related waste and are available for use by impacted households in those areas.

Weather forecast

Strong winds are still affecting Horowhenua. Please secure trampolines, loose items, or debris if it’s safe for you to do so.

Welfare needs

Council Welfare Officers and Neighbourhood Support are visiting affected homes this afternoon to check in on residents and offer support. They’ll be wearing blue vests and carrying supporting documentation. This follows welfare checks carried out earlier today.

Welfare checks are a way for us to make sure everyone is safe and to offer help where it’s needed.

If you or someone you know needs urgent support, please call Council on 06 366 0999.

We also encourage our community to check in on neighbours if you can and please make sure your pets and animals are safe and sheltered.

Support available

We suggest that you contact your insurance provider where applicable. Be sure to take photos of any damage and have your account or policy details on hand when you call.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Council has activated the Mayoral Relief Fund, originally established to support residents impacted by the May 2022 tornado, allocating $40,000 from the fund to affected residents.

If you were impacted by today’s weather event, you may qualify for financial assistance from the Mayoral Relief Fund. Initial grants are for up to $1,000.

The fund has been developed to assist with:

Damaged property

Essentials for daily life

Costs not covered by insurance

Where there is financial burden due to the tornado event

The application form will be available from tomorrow morning on Council’s website or by contacting Council on 06 366 0999.

Council’s CDEM Incident Management Team is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will update the community as new information becomes available.

© Scoop Media

