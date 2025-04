Appeal For Information Following Water Meter Damage, Huntly

50mm pipe in Huntly (Photo/Supplied)

Police are making enquiries following damage to a number of water meters, directly impacting the Huntly Reservoir water levels.

We would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, including any reports of suspicious behaviour around the Huntly area over the weekend.

You can contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250407/6712.

