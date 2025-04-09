Shenandoah Highway Tasman District - Closed Due To Crash - Tasman
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 8:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shenandoah Highway between Creighton Road and SH65 is
currently closed following a vehicle crash this
morning.
Police are in attendance where one person is
being treated with serious injuries.
Detours are in
place and the road is expected to be closed for
sometime.
