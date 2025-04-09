Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UPDATE: Shenandoah Highway (SH65) Closed Following Serious Crash (SH65 Closed Overnight)

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 6:15 pm
Press Release: NZTA

UPDATE 6:10 pm:

State Highway 65 will remain closed overnight.

Recovery efforts will continue at the crash site tomorrow.

A further update will be provided by 9 am tomorrow (Thursday) or when the highway’s status changes.

