Changes To Fire And Fireworks Restrictions In Otago

Lakes fire zone. Photo/Supplied.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has changed restrictions on outdoor fires and fireworks in parts of Otago from 8am on Thursday 10 April, until further notice.

The Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs zones move from a prohibited to a restricted fire season, which means people can light open air fires if they have a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency. People can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

The fireworks ban in the Lakes zone has also been revoked.

"Lower temperatures and increased dew over the last fortnight have reduced the fire risk in these areas," Acting Otago District Manager Craig Geddes says.

"This means there is less dry vegetation readily available to burn."

"However, fires can start and spread year-round in our District, so restrictions on fires are still necessary," he says.

"To apply for a fire permit and check the fire risk conditions in your area, go to checkitsalright.nz.

"You can also find advice on how to conduct your controlled burns safely on this website," Craig Geddes says.

Special risk zones will remain in a prohibited fire season. These areas are Queenstown, Lake Wānaka islands, Lake Wakatipu islands, Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve.

© Scoop Media

