Little Spotted Kiwis Moving To Brook Waimārama Sanctuary

Forty little spotted kiwi/kiwi pukupuku are being introduced to the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary this May, thanks to the combined efforts of iwi, local businesses, Save the Kiwi, supported by the Department of Conservation.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in ongoing efforts to restore and protect native wildlife in the Nelson region.

The vision for this project was conceived by the original founders of the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary and has been 20 years in the making.

“This is the culmination of thousands of hours of dedication from volunteers and staff, both past and present, who have worked tirelessly to create an environment where kiwi pukupuku can once again thrive in Nelson," says sanctuary ecologist Robert Schadewinkel.

The kiwi pukupuku project is a partnership with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira (whose interests encompass both sides of Ruakawa Moana/Cook Strait), Te Tauihu iwi, the Sanctuary, Save the Kiwi, and the Department of Conservation.

Other significant support has come from a wide range of individuals, organisations, and businesses, including the charity Save the Kiwi. Notably, Jens Hansen established the Kiwi Establishment Fund in 2022, providing crucial financial backing.

Nelson City Council has invested approximately $1.3 million in the Sanctuary from 2017 to date through its Long-Term Plan. Financial support was provided for the construction of the 14.4km predator-proof fence, annual operational costs, and leasing of Council-owned land.

“Without the fence, which works so well in keeping the Sanctuary free from the pests that would threaten the native wildlife that lives there, the re-introduction of kiwi to Nelson would not be possible. This is a fantastic achievement for the Sanctuary and everyone who has dedicated their time to support this initiative,” says, Group Manager Environmental Management Mandy Bishop.

Beyond the fence, Council's biodiversity and parks and facilities teams continue to play a vital role in supporting native ecosystems.

Work on pest plant and ungulate management control in our region’s large conservation reserves and between the Maitai River and Brook Stream catchments is essential for maintaining habitats that support bird life and other native species.

These efforts ensure that our native ecosystems remain resilient and thriving, benefiting wildlife both within and outside the Sanctuary.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the translocation of the little spotted kiwi to the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary is a testament to the power of community collaboration and commitment to conservation.

“From visionaries like the late Dave Butler to the hundreds of volunteers who have put in thousands of hours to make the Sanctuary the haven it is for kiwi and other precious taonga. Tuatara, powelliphanta (giant land snails) and kākāriki karaka (orange-fronted parakeets) have all been reintroduced over the past four years.

“Having kiwi – our delightful national bird – in a natural setting at the Sanctuary, just minutes from the city, will also provide a boost for Nelson's important visitor industry.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in making this project a reality. Your efforts have ensured that the little spotted kiwi has a safe and thriving habitat in Nelson.”

Members of the community can support the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary through volunteering, making a donation, becoming members of the Sanctuary, sponsoring animal species or trap lines, or attending public events and open days.

https://www.brooksanctuary.org.nz

