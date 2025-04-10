Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Fatal Fleeing Driver Incident

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to a fatal fleeing driver incident in June 2024.

The fatal crash occurred on Lambie Drive, Manukau on 17 June after a stolen vehicle was signalled to stop, but failed to do so and ended up crashing into a tree.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was seriously injured.

Officers had earlier stopped the vehicle in Manukau after noticing the number plates had been reported stolen and spoke to the driver before he drove off at speed.

Another Police unit signalled for the vehicle to stop however it continued on.

Two other officers were alerted to the fleeing driver and positioned themselves to deploy road spikes in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however when the driver saw the officer step out from behind a sign he swerved and lost control, crashing into a tree.

The investigation found that the vehicle and plates were stolen and that the driver had methamphetamine in his system, was breaching a court-imposed curfew, and was driving dangerously.

Police agree with the Authority’s findings that two officers breached policy concerning the planned use of road spikes by not informing the Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) of their position and intention to use them.

Police note the Authority’s other findings around the incident.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray says Police actions should be considered in the context of all the circumstances surrounding this event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Footage shows our staff had seconds to make a decision around whether or not to lay road spikes, and in this timeframe were unable to advise ECC of their plan due to other radio traffic.

“Staff who attend these incidents need to make decisions based on the threat and circumstances as they present, and without the benefit of hindsight.”

The staff involved were subject to a confidential employment process and remain employed with New Zealand Police.

© Scoop Media

