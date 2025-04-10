Police Breach Policy During Fatal Fleeing Driver Incident At Manukau

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that officers at Manukau breached policy when involved in a fleeing driver incident that resulted in a crash and death of a man (Mr Z).

At about 11.42pm on 17 June 2024, a Police unit in the Manukau CBD stopped and briefly spoke to Mr Z due to his car having stolen number plates. Mr Z drove away at speed. Within a minute, another Police unit signalled Mr Z to stop but he failed to do so. Officers in that second unit failed to comply with policy when they did not abandon a pursuit by way of stopping and turning off their emergency lights.

Two other officers were a short distance away on Lambie Drive and heard events on the Police radio. They decided to set up road spikes to try to stop the car. The Authority found that these officers breached policy by not informing Comms of their plan, although we acknowledge the event was fast moving.

When an officer stepped out from behind a signboard to throw the spikes onto the road, Mr Z swerved and lost control of the car, which struck a tree and caught fire. Officers summoned assistance and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, before assisting Mr Z and his female passenger. Their actions in this respect were commendable.

Mr Z died at the scene and his passenger was seriously injured.

It transpired that the car was stolen (separately from the stolen number plates), Mr Z had methamphetamine in his system, he was breaching a court-imposed curfew, and he was driving dangerously. However, we found that if officers had complied with existing Police policy, this crash might have been avoided.

This case highlights the need for officers to understand the ‘Fleeing Driver’ and ‘Tyre Deflation Devices’ policy requirements and the reasons behind them, which are for their own safety as well as the safety of others. We did not recommend that Police consider charging any of the officers involved with a criminal offence.

The Authority acknowledges this matter involves the death of a man and injury to a woman and we extend our sympathy to those involved.

