Successful End To Fruit Fly Response On Auckland’s North Shore

Controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in the Auckland North Shore suburb of Birkdale have been lifted after no further evidence of the Oriental fruit fly was found in the area, says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner North.

The decision to end the operation follows seven weeks of intensive fruit fly trapping and inspections of hundreds of kilograms of fruit.

Mr Inglis thanked residents and businesses in the affected area for their support of the movement controls, keeping an eye out for fruit flies, and safely disposing of fruit and vegetables in provided bins.

“Getting to this point wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the North Shore community. I can't stress enough how vital this work has been to protect our horticulture sector.

"We are satisfied that with no further detections, the Controlled Area Notice restrictions can be lifted, and response operations closed.”

Images: Biosecurity New Zealand operations during the response in Birkdale, Auckland. (Photo/Supplied)

The biosecurity wheelie bins that have dotted the neighbourhood will now be removed and road signs will be dismantled.

“Our nationwide routine surveillance will continue with our system of nearly 8000 fruit fly traps spread across the country and more than 4600 of these in the Auckland area. These traps are set for three exotic fruit fly species of concern: the Queensland fruit fly, Mediterranean fruit fly and Oriental fruit flies.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Inglis says Biosecurity New Zealand staff will be out in the community today, handing out flyers about the response closure and personally thanking residents and business owners for their contribution to the effort.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the good work of our people and our partners across the horticulture sector. By working together, and responding quickly, we have managed this situation well.”

Key figures:

More than 2000 individual visits were made to check the 116 fruit fly traps in the Birkdale area throughout the response. Over 470 biosecurity bins were distributed in the community to collect produce waste for safe disposal. More than 954 kilos of were fruit collected and examined for any signs of fruit fly eggs or larvae. More than 70 Biosecurity New Zealand staff were involved throughout the response.

© Scoop Media

