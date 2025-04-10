No-Show Nick” – Gisborne Councillor Misses More Than Half His Meetings

On the news that Gisborne District Councillor Nick Tupara has attended only 41.2 percent of meetings and workshops in his third term—failing to see ‘why it is an issue’.

Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union said:

“You can’t represent your community if you can’t be arsed showing up."

“And being unable to understand why locals are angry is next-level arrogance. Anyone else showing up less than half the time without giving reason would be sacked. What makes Tupara so special?”

“His absence highlights a massive problem with standing orders. If the Local Government Act doesn’t effectively address a councillor’s truancy, it needs to change.”

“We objected to an Ashburton’s Water Zone representative, Arapata Reuben, for missing two years' of meetings—and we object to Councillor Nick Tupara for thumbing his nose at ratepayers paying his salary.”

“Expecting more from an elected official is not unreasonable. Get real or get out.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

