Record Turnout At Upper Hutt Libraries Event Boosts Autism Acceptance And Understanding

The packed Rotary Lounge space at Upper Hutt Central Library shows the community’s keen interest in Chanelle Moriah’s public education talk (Photo/Supplied)

It was standing room only last Saturday as author, illustrator, and neurodiversity advocate Chanelle Moriah hosted a public talk at Upper Hutt's Central Library.

With more than 160 people attending, the event earned itself a place among the most successful community-focused initiatives run by Upper Hutt Libraries. Teachers and learning support staff, parents, primary school students, teens, and senior community members took the opportunity to delve deeper into neurodivergence.

Personal stories about researching information, getting a formal diagnosis, and challenges painted the picture of how uniquely autism and ADHD shape individual lives.

"Chanelle's reflective and empathetic delivery sparked an active Q&A session with the guests who contributed passionately to the conversation," says Libraries Manager Denise Clarkson.

"It's really special to see an event where all age groups come together to learn, share, and build empathy and understanding."

"We had such an incredible turnout, combined with the engaged and active participation when they opened the conversation to the floor. It shows the significant benefits of running these types of events at local libraries."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Upper Hutt City Council's Group Manager Community Services, Mike Ryan, says learning and discovery programming has become a firm staple of what libraries offer their communities.

"As libraries have evolved to hubs of connection, they play a crucial role in helping their communities find and engage with information and resources available to them," he says.

"From boosting reading skills to knowing how to navigate a website, right through to community wellbeing, public libraries bring services and support together in one place. They are at the heart of the communities they serve."

During Autism Acceptance Month, Upper Hutt locals can continue to learn about neurodivergence with an extensive book showcase, alongside a thought-provoking art exhibition and interactive information display by the Upper Hutt Autism Group.

© Scoop Media

