Local Alcohol Policy Opens For Consultation

Marlborough’s alcohol sales, supply and consumption will come under scrutiny during the implementation of the area’s Local Alcohol Policy (LAP).

The LAP provides an opportunity for people to have their say on alcohol sales and consumption in their communities. It also provides certainly for both regulatory agencies and licensees on what will and won’t be allowed.

An LAP identifies the location of licensed premises and outlines whether further licenses should be issued in the district. It also outlines maximum trading hours and discretionary conditions that could be appropriate.

Marlborough’s draft LAP proposes no new alcohol licences be allowed within 100 metres of a sensitive site, such as a school, unless in a business zone, Council’s Chief Licensing Inspector Karen Winter said.

“This is an important way to minimise alcohol exposure to vulnerable groups of people,” she said. “In particular, young people’s exposure to alcohol outlets and susceptibility to alcohol advertising provides the grounds for the inclusion of a buffer between licensed premises and sensitive sites.”

The LAP also seeks a cap on off-licence bottle stores (not cellar doors, hotels or supermarkets) and a restriction of bar opening hours to 2am rather than the existing 3am. Similarly, off licence trading would be reduced from 11pm to 10pm.

In July 2024 Council confirmed it wished to have an LAP that reinforced the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act in ensuring the safe and responsible sale, supply and consumption of alcohol and minimising alcohol-related harm.

You can make a submission at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

For questions email: alcohol@marlborough.govt.nz or contact Council’s Environmental Health Team on: Ph 03 520 7400.

Submissions close on 30 May 2025 and submitters can speak to their submission.

