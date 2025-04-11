Man Arrested After Kawerau Station Damaged

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody following an incident in Kawerau this morning.

About 2.50am, a person attempted to gain entry to the Kawerau Police Station, where an officer was inside, by smashing windows and attempting to smash a glass door.

The offender did not gain entry to the station and left the area in a vehicle.

A pickaxe was located nearby.

After making a number of enquiries, Police identified a suspect, whom they located at an address in the Cobham Drive area.

Police cordoned the area, and the Armed Offenders Squad took the man into custody without further incident, just after 6.25am.

All cordons in the area have been lifted.

A 30-year-old local man appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today, charged with intentional damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.

I would like to commend our attending staff for their rapid response to this incident, and for taking the alleged offender into custody quickly.

We would like to thank the Kawerau community for their cooperation and understanding while we resolved this incident.

- Kawerau Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick

