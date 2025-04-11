Appeal For Information Following Crash On Polson Hill Drive, Palmerston North

Police are seeking witnesses after a crash on Polson Hill Drive, Palmerston North this afternoon.

At around 1:40pm, Police were alerted to a crash involving a cyclist.

The cyclist is currently in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area at the time of the incident.

In particular, we would like to identify and speak to the driver of a white SUV that assisted the victim by providing first aid before emergency services arrived.

If this is you, or you have any information in relation to the crash, please contact Police on 105, either over the phone or online, and reference file number 250411/3102.

