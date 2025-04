Road Closed, Ohinewai - Waikato

Tahuna Road in Ohinewai is expected to be closed for some time after a crash saw power lines come down.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8:30am, and there are no injuries.

Contractors have been advised.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Tahuna and Frost Roads, while eastbound traffic from State Highway 1 is being turned around at this stage.

Tahuna Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media