High Court Judgment Acknowledged
Tauranga City Council (TCC) has acknowledged a High Court
judgment on matters relating to the sale of the
Council-owned Marine Precinct.
Council Chief Executive
Marty Grenfell says TCC will take further advice to
“understand the implications of the judgment and its
obligations to all interested
parties”.
