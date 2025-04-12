Emergency Services In Attendance At Fire, Pakuranga

Inspector Jason Homan:

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in a building on Grassways Avenue, Pakuranga, reported at around 12.45pm.

One person reported to be in a critical condition has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

There are cordons in place, please avoid the area while emergency services attend.

