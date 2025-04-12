Emergency Services In Attendance At Fire, Pakuranga
Saturday, 12 April 2025, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
Emergency services are in
attendance at a fire in a building on Grassways Avenue,
Pakuranga, reported at around 12.45pm.
One person
reported to be in a critical condition has been transported
to Middlemore Hospital.
There are cordons in place,
please avoid the area while emergency services
attend.
