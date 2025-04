Homicide Investigation Launched, Waiuku

Detective Inspector Karen Bright:

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide enquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a vehicle in Waiuku yesterday.

Police were called to the area around 5:40pm on Friday 11 April.

A scene examination is underway, and a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

