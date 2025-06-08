Alliance Party Endorses Tom Roud For Christchurch Central Ward

The Alliance Party has endorsed Tom Roud as its candidate for the Christchurch Central Ward seat in this year’s local government elections.

Mr. Roud is running a two-ticks campaign for City Council and Community Board.

His candidacy marks the recently relaunched Alliance’s re-entry into electoral politics.

Mr Roud is a Christchurch local, and is a library worker and union delegate who has worked in the central city for the last seven years.

He says he is contesting the Christchurch City Council seat on a clear platform.

“My candidacy shares the distinct principles and values of the Alliance," Mr. Roud says.

“This includes total opposition to the sale of assets by Christchurch City Council, instead encouraging a strategy of investment and expansion of Council assets to get a better deal for ratepayers.”

Mr. Roud says his goal is to build a Christchurch that serves its working population, fostering a robust local economy.

This includes the active promotion of accessible housing and liveable incomes, he says.

“We need to be building a city that works for working people, putting people before vested interests. Christchurch can be a great city to live in, but only if it's a great city to live in for everyone," says Mr Roud.

Mr Roud says the Central Ward is of huge interest to its residents, and to the whole of Christchurch.

“It's where we work, live, and socialise. We need a proactive council to protect the things that make the central city economy hum, and support making Christchurch a cultural powerhouse.”

“We need infrastructure that is fit for purpose, and that delivers for the people of Christchurch. No one resents public spending so long as it makes life better for ordinary people,” he says.

Mr Roud says as a musician he has a special commitment to a city that values, protects, and promotes live music as an essential social good and economic boon.

“We've rebuilt a lot of our city, now we've got to make sure we move forward together - that we’re building a city where no one gets left behind.”

Mr Roud says the issue of low voter turnout in local elections needs serious attention, and his candidacy provided a clear and meaningful alternative that could improve democratic accountability and voter interest.

