Accident: Road Closures Whitford-Maraetai Road

Monday, 9 June 2025, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have closed a section of Whitford-Maraetai Road near Waikopua Road due to a serious crash in the area around 6.45am.

No alternate route is available and traffic is being turned around.

Police are investigating a collision between a truck and car on Whitford-Maraetai Road.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and is conducting a scene examination.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information that can assist with our enquiries is asked to update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number P062809245.

