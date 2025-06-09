Bus Route And Timetable Changes In Queenstown

Change is coming to some Queenstown bus routes and timetables from Monday, 30 June.

Co-chair of ORC’s Public and Active Transport Committee Alexa Forbes says the changes will see services expanded, some frequencies increased and some better connections, including an Arrowtown – Arthur's Point - Queenstown – Jack's Point route via Malaghans Road (Route 4).

Route 4 between Arrowtown and Jack’s Point via Malaghans Road and Queenstown (Stanley Street) will run every 30 minutes at peak times (6 - 9am and 3 - 6pm), Route 3 between Kelvin Heights and Quail Rise will also move to a 30-minute peak frequency, and Route 2 will continue its current route along Arrowtown - Lake Hayes Road, ending at the Frankton Hub.

Cr Forbes says the updated routes fulfil some long-standing requests and will increase capacity where it’s needed while providing better journeys for passengers on these routes.

“Route 4 will create the direct, back-route along Malaghans Road which commuters between Arrowtown and Queenstown have been requesting since the establishment of Orbus because it avoids the time-sucking congestion along the state highways. It also provides an improved connection for those living along the southern corridor that does not require changing buses at the Frankton Hub.”

Queenstown timetables will reflect more accurate travel times for all timetables, based on traffic volumes at peak and off-peak times, with minor tweaks to times on Routes 1 and 5. All Queenstown routes are affected by the changes.

The Queenstown ferry will continue its existing timetable.

See a full list of the changes at orc.govt.nz/QTbuschanges

