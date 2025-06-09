Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre Sets New Records Over May

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating a record-breaking month, having diverted 16.3 tonnes of material from landfill and gifting more than $7,400 worth of resources to community groups over May.

Centre Manager Emily Jasmine said it was great to achieve these milestones, and she wanted to thank the community and her staff and volunteers who made it possible.

“These achievements highlight the value of community support, volunteer dedication, and the Centre’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and supporting community wellbeing,” she said.

“A big part of the increased landfill diversion was thanks to timber salvaged from the recent demolition of the old Taumarunui Dry Cleaning building.

While we were disappointed the building was demolished instead of deconstructed, our amazing volunteers Chris and Dave have recovered as much native timber as possible with anything too damaged being given away as free firewood to help whānau stay warm this winter.”

In addition to its environmental stewardship the Resource Recovery Centre has continued to support Council’s values of manaakitanga - caring for others - and rangatiratanga - enabling others - by providing local employment, work experience and supporting the kaupapa of local community groups.

“Thanks to the community’s support we have been able to hire a new part-time staff member, bringing the team to ten paid and volunteer workers. We have also been providing work experience to a Taumarunui High School student as part of the Gateway programme.

We’re especially proud of the support we can provide to community groups, and breaking our record for giving this month is incredibly rewarding,” said Ms Jasmine.

Looking ahead, the Centre is gearing up for its birthday celebrations later this month.

“Later this month we’ll be marking the Centre’s fourth birthday with a four-day, $4 or less sale, so it’s the perfect time to come see us for your winter DIY projects or creative hobbies.

The sale runs from 27-30 June - come along, pick up a bargain, and celebrate with us,” she said.

