Fatal Crash: SH8, Roxburgh

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A person has died after being hit by a car on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Road and Selkirk Place, about 7.20pm.

The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination. State Highway 8 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police would like to thank the emergency response teams who assisted at the scene, and motorists for their understanding and patience.

