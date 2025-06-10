Fatal Crash: SH8, Roxburgh

A person has died after being hit by a car on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Road and Selkirk Place, about 7.20pm.

The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination. State Highway 8 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police would like to thank the emergency response teams who assisted at the scene, and motorists for their understanding and patience.

